    Weather cooling off a bit in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

    By News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Temperatures expected to drop into the 70s by mid-week

    – Cooler, fall weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecasts.

    The week will start off slightly warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and partly cloudy conditions. Mid-week, the forecast is calling for sunny skies and temperatures dropping down into the upper 70s.

    Overnight lows are expected to start off in the 50s, dropping down into the mid-40s

