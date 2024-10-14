Weather cooling off a bit in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Temperatures expected to drop into the 70s by mid-week

– Cooler, fall weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecasts.

The week will start off slightly warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and partly cloudy conditions. Mid-week, the forecast is calling for sunny skies and temperatures dropping down into the upper 70s.

Overnight lows are expected to start off in the 50s, dropping down into the mid-40s