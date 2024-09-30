Open in App
    • Paso Robles Daily News

    SLO Beaver Brigade receives grant for Salinas River restoration

    By News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kROkW_0vojsFKm00
    Photo by Brittany App.

    Grant will support the Beaver Brigade’s efforts to protect and map beaver-managed wetlands in the upper Salinas River

    – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has awarded $41 million in grants to support 20 restoration and protection projects across the state. Among the recipients is the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade, which received funding for their ongoing work on the Salinas River.

    The grant will support the Beaver Brigade’s efforts to protect and map beaver-managed wetlands in the upper Salinas River, a key area for biodiversity and watershed health. The funding aligns with CDFW’s Beaver Restoration Program, which aims to restore ecosystems by leveraging beaver activity to enhance natural habitats.

    “We are thrilled that we will have the ability to give the beavers in the Salinas River, and the Salinas River itself, some much-needed attention,” said Audrey Taub, executive director of the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade.

    In a press release, CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham emphasized the importance of the funded projects. “Supporting restoration and protection of California’s diverse ecosystems is critical to maintaining the health of our state’s natural resources and these grants reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguarding habitats that support wildlife, water quality and resilient landscapes,” said Bonham.

    The SLO Beaver Brigade was founded in 2020 as part of Ecologistics, Inc. and became an independent non-profit. Their mission includes raising awareness of the role beavers play in replenishing groundwater, providing fire refugia, and improving water quality in creeks and rivers. The group engages the community through river cleanups, citizen science surveys, tours, and educational presentations.

    For more information on the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade visit slobeaverbrigade.com.

    Andrea Mollgaard
    2d ago
    Back in the early 1970's you should have listened to Dr. Raymond P. Puck, and bored a hole to the third aquifer so the Nacimiento River could go flow into the Salinas River which is basically an underground river to begin with. Chemical contaminants have polluted this river over past decades. Salt intrusion was then, about right miles from the coast. Water wells just outside Salinas were deemed too saline to be safe (drinkable), but it was still OK for irrigation. Bandaids will not help this river much. Just keep as much land classified as multiple-use. No special interest dominance!
