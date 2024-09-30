Open in App
    Paso Robles Daily News

    Adoptable Pet of the Week: Poppy

    By Access Publishing,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vYPL_0vojZbwp00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWhAg_0vojZbwp00
    Poppy.

    Poppy’s loyalty, sweet nature make her a great candidate for a loving forever home

    – Looking for a playful companion? Poppy, a 6-month-old female German Shepherd mix, could be the perfect fit. This affectionate pup is housebroken, crate-trained, and loves spending hours playing with her foster sibling. She is available for adoption at Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue and Adoption.

    Poppy would thrive in an active home where she can get plenty of exercise and attention.

    She’s still working on her leash manners, as she can be reactive and bark at other dogs and people while on walks, so her new family should be ready for some ongoing training. Despite this, Poppy’s loyalty and sweet nature make her a great candidate for a loving forever home.

    To learn more about Poppy or to arrange a meeting, visit novysark.org or email novysark@gmail.com.

    Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

    Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

    The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

    Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

    Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

