Adoptable Pet of the Week: Poppy

Poppy’s loyalty, sweet nature make her a great candidate for a loving forever home

– Looking for a playful companion? Poppy, a 6-month-old female German Shepherd mix, could be the perfect fit. This affectionate pup is housebroken, crate-trained, and loves spending hours playing with her foster sibling. She is available for adoption at Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue and Adoption.

Poppy would thrive in an active home where she can get plenty of exercise and attention.

She’s still working on her leash manners, as she can be reactive and bark at other dogs and people while on walks, so her new family should be ready for some ongoing training. Despite this, Poppy’s loyalty and sweet nature make her a great candidate for a loving forever home.

To learn more about Poppy or to arrange a meeting, visit novysark.org or email novysark@gmail.com.

