Paso Robles has some solid transportation and operations roles right now, from hands-on equipment work to high-tech drone testing and valet leadership.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: CalPortland

CalPortland Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32 – $42 per hour

Outdoor, hands-on role keeping an asphalt plant running safely and smoothly. You’ll operate heavy equipment, handle repairs, and do preventive maintenance, with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and retirement options.

Employer: Scout AI

Scout AI Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive cash compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead drone flight tests and demos for advanced defense tech, managing a UAS fleet and working closely with engineers. Role comes with meaningful equity, premium health benefits, PTO, catered lunch, EV charging, and possible relocation help.

Employer: Ace Parking Management

Ace Parking Management Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Pay: $23 – $24 per hour

Supervise a valet team, keep parking operations running smoothly, and deliver top-tier guest service. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and discount programs.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.