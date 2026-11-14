Paso Robles neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, outdoor supplies, or a home appliance, take a look below.

Item: Metal wire shelving unit

Condition: Like new

Location: Meadowlark Farms, Paso Robles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy metal wire shelving unit with adjustable shelves, great for a garage, pantry, or storage room. The owner says it is in like new condition and has been placed outside by the curb with a FREE sign, so you can just come by and pick it up.

Dimensions:

Depth: 20 inches

20 inches Width: 48 inches

48 inches Height: 61 inches

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Honeywell water dispenser

Condition: Runs well, makes a low humming noise

Location: Iverson Pl, Paso Robles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Honeywell water dispenser with hot, room temperature, and cold settings. The poster notes it runs perfect but makes a low home noise while operating. Good option if you want filtered water on tap and don’t mind a bit of background sound.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of landscaping stones

Condition: Leftover stones, good for small projects

Location: Turtle Creek, Paso Robles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Small stack of leftover landscaping stones, perfect for garden borders, small paths, or yard accents. A nice free find if you’re working on a garden or yard project and just need some extra stones to finish the job.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Paso Robles tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.