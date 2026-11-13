undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Multiple UAV Assembler Jobs in Paso Robles Manufacturing
Paso Robles is quietly becoming a hub for high-tech manufacturing, especially in aerospace and defense. If you like hands-on work and building real hardware, these roles are worth a look.
UAV Aircraft Assembler III
- Employer: Zone 5 Technologies
- Location: Paso Robles, CA
- Category: Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role building complex unmanned aircraft and weapons systems. You’ll handle advanced assembly, mentor junior assemblers, help solve build issues, and work closely with engineers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, sick time, and 12 holidays.
UAV Aircraft Assembler I
- Employer: Zone 5 Technologies
- Location: Paso Robles, CA
- Category: Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19–$23/hour
Entry-level to mid-level assembler role working on UAV structures and systems. You’ll read drawings, drill, fasten, install components, and keep detailed build records while supporting more senior assemblers. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, sick time, and 12 holidays.
If you’re handy with tools and curious about aerospace, this could be a strong next step. Check the links, polish your resume, and apply soon if one of these feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.