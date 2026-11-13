Paso Robles is quietly becoming a hub for high-tech manufacturing, especially in aerospace and defense. If you like hands-on work and building real hardware, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zone 5 Technologies

Zone 5 Technologies Location: Paso Robles, CA

Category: Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace)

Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role building complex unmanned aircraft and weapons systems. You’ll handle advanced assembly, mentor junior assemblers, help solve build issues, and work closely with engineers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, sick time, and 12 holidays.

Employer: Zone 5 Technologies

Zone 5 Technologies Location: Paso Robles, CA

Category: Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace)

Manufacturing & Production (Aerospace) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $19–$23/hour

Entry-level to mid-level assembler role working on UAV structures and systems. You’ll read drawings, drill, fasten, install components, and keep detailed build records while supporting more senior assemblers. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, sick time, and 12 holidays.

If you’re handy with tools and curious about aerospace, this could be a strong next step. Check the links, polish your resume, and apply soon if one of these feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.