Traffic changes for road work next week

Road work in Paso Robles will affect traffic on Niblick Bridge, Creston Road, and several west side streets next week. On November 12-13, the south-side lanes of Niblick Bridge will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility checks. Traffic will use one lane each way on the north side, and the signal at Spring St and First St/Niblick Rd will flash red as a four-way stop.

On Creston Rd, daytime lane shifts will continue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Phase 2 work. At Myrtlewood Dr, a new flashing walk light is now on, with final paint and markers planned for early December. On the west side, work on 30th St, 32nd St, and 36th St between Spring St and Vine St will add striping, raise utility covers, and add roadside berms. Drivers are asked to slow down, follow signs, and plan for extra travel time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Paso Robles