🍽️ Multiple Paso Robles Hospitality Jobs, Up to $27/hr

Paso’s food scene is buzzing, and the Paso Robles Inn is gearing up in a big way. If you love kitchens, pastry, or coffee-and-donut vibes, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Peregrine Hospitality / CCC Management II LLC

Peregrine Hospitality / Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, dining & hotel discounts

You’ll handle breakfast pastries, breads, cakes, and desserts for multiple outlets at the historic Paso Robles Inn, working closely with Chef Charlie Palmer’s team. Great fit if you have 2+ years pastry/bakery experience and want fine-dining standards with room to grow.

Employer: Peregrine Hospitality / CCC Management II LLC

Peregrine Hospitality / Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.43/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, dining & hotel discounts

Back-of-house hero role: you’ll keep dish, kitchen, and prep areas clean, organized, and fully stocked for several outlets. Good for someone who’s detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and doesn’t mind a fast-paced, loud kitchen environment.

Employer: CCC Management II LLC

CCC Management II LLC Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time (hotel F&B)

Full-time (hotel F&B) Pay: $19.43 – $20.45/hour DOE

Perks: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, dining & hotel discounts

Cook on the line for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a high-volume, fine-dining style kitchen. Best for cooks with 2+ years experience, strong knife skills, and comfort working under pressure while keeping top-notch food safety and cleanliness.

Employer: Charlie Palmer Collective

Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Perks: Training with Chef Palmer’s team, shift meals, uniforms, flexible schedule

Help build the pastry program from the ground up for The Pass and other Inn outlets, from laminated breakfast pastries to plated desserts and wedding cakes. Ideal if you have 2+ years pastry experience, love precision, and want to grow with a new restaurant opening.

Employer: Charlie Palmer Collective

Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Perks: Training with Chef Palmer’s team, shift meals, uniforms, flexible schedule

Run a station in a modern steakhouse and tavern, cooking from breakfast through dinner and supporting banquets and rooftop/bar outlets. Great for cooks with 2+ years experience who want fine-dining standards, cross-training, and a clear growth path.

Employer: SloDoCo Donuts

Location: Paso Robles, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.90/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Serve donuts and coffee, help guests who treat SloDoCo as their hangout spot, and work mostly early mornings (4:00am–11:30am) plus weekends. Good for friendly, upbeat folks who like a social, customer-facing role.

If one of these feels like your kind of kitchen or café, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.