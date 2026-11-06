📢 Paso schools hit 94.5% graduation, suspensions down

📢 PRJUSD graduation rate hits 94.5%, suspensions drop

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is reporting strong gains in student success based on the 2026 California School Dashboard results.

Key highlights:

Graduation rate rose to 94.5% , a 6.1-point increase from last year and higher than the state average of 88.1% . This earned the state’s top Blue rating.

rose to , a from last year and higher than the . This earned the state’s top rating. Suspension rate dropped from 3.0% to 2.1% , below the state rate of 2.7% . Most student groups earned Green or Blue ratings.

dropped from , below the . Most student groups earned or ratings. Students with disabilities improved in five Dashboard indicators, including better graduation, suspension, math, science, and college/career readiness ratings.

improved in Dashboard indicators, including better graduation, suspension, math, science, and college/career readiness ratings. English Learners and long-term English Learners showed strong academic gains and higher rates of progress toward English proficiency.

and long-term English Learners showed strong academic gains and higher rates of progress toward English proficiency. Lewis Flamson Junior High improved in all six rated indicators, with notable jumps in English Learner Progress and Suspension Rate.

The district credits stronger behavior supports (PBIS, MTSS), updated cell phone policies at secondary schools, and partnerships with Paso Robles Police Department and on-campus School Resource Officers.

You can see full results at www.caschooldashboard.org.