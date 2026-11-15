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🐱 Sweet Pasco Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Pasco, WA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Tri Cities Animal Shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.
Yokohama
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Yokohama is a tiny gray-blue kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At his young age, he’s a great match for families who want to help a kitten learn and thrive.
👉 Meet Yokohama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tokyo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Tokyo is a handsome tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a new family who will give him lots of love and playtime.
👉 Meet Tokyo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Japan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Japan is a young gray-blue cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. She’s a lovely choice if you want a younger cat with a bit more maturity.
👉 Meet Japan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pasco, WA area, consider calling Tri Cities Animal Shelter at (509) 545-3740 or visiting in person to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.