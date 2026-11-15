Looking for a new feline friend in Pasco, WA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Tri Cities Animal Shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Yokohama is a tiny gray-blue kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At his young age, he’s a great match for families who want to help a kitten learn and thrive.

👉 Meet Yokohama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Tokyo is a handsome tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a new family who will give him lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet Tokyo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Japan is a young gray-blue cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. She’s a lovely choice if you want a younger cat with a bit more maturity.

👉 Meet Japan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasco, WA area, consider calling Tri Cities Animal Shelter at (509) 545-3740 or visiting in person to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.