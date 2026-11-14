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🐱 Gentle Pasco Cats Ready for Adoption at Tri Cities Shelter
Pasco has some very sweet cats waiting at Tri Cities Animal Shelter for a cozy home of their own. Each one has a $50 adoption fee, which helps cover their care.
Uri
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Uri is a handsome cream senior boy with a soft medium coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, Uri could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Uri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fadus
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Fadus is a fluffy gray baby with long, soft fur and lots of kitten charm. She’ll need a family ready for playtime and gentle training.
👉 Meet Fadus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
tator tot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
tator tot is a lovely orange adult kitty with a short, easy-care coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a stable home.
👉 Meet tator tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pua
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Pua is a brown, longhaired kitten with a soft coat and big baby energy. She’ll do best with a family ready for lots of play and patience as she grows.
👉 Meet Pua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hei Hei
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Hei Hei is a brown medium-haired kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and will need guidance as he learns house rules and manners.
👉 Meet Hei Hei and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moana
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
Moana is another adorable brown longhaired kitten. With her fluffy coat, she’ll need regular brushing and a family ready for kitten playtime.
👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder Cats – Many Looks, Same Name
There are multiple cats named Ryder at Tri Cities Animal Shelter, each with different colors, ages, and coat types. If a Ryder catches your eye, be sure to use the specific link below so the shelter knows which one you’re asking about.
Ryder – Tuxedo Young Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – Brown/Chocolate Adult Male
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – All Black Young Female
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – Brown/Chocolate Young Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – Brown/Chocolate Young Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – Brown/Chocolate Young Male (Mediumhair)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder – Brown/Chocolate Young Female (Mediumhair)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter
- Phone: (509) 545-3740
👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pasco area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Tri Cities Animal Shelter or calling (509) 545-3740 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.