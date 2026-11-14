Pasco has some very sweet cats waiting at Tri Cities Animal Shelter for a cozy home of their own. Each one has a $50 adoption fee, which helps cover their care.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Uri is a handsome cream senior boy with a soft medium coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, Uri could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Uri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Fadus is a fluffy gray baby with long, soft fur and lots of kitten charm. She’ll need a family ready for playtime and gentle training.

👉 Meet Fadus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

tator tot is a lovely orange adult kitty with a short, easy-care coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a stable home.

👉 Meet tator tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Pua is a brown, longhaired kitten with a soft coat and big baby energy. She’ll do best with a family ready for lots of play and patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Pua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Hei Hei is a brown medium-haired kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and will need guidance as he learns house rules and manners.

👉 Meet Hei Hei and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

Moana is another adorable brown longhaired kitten. With her fluffy coat, she’ll need regular brushing and a family ready for kitten playtime.

👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ryder Cats – Many Looks, Same Name

There are multiple cats named Ryder at Tri Cities Animal Shelter, each with different colors, ages, and coat types. If a Ryder catches your eye, be sure to use the specific link below so the shelter knows which one you’re asking about.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Tri Cities Animal Shelter

Phone: (509) 545-3740

👉 Meet this Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasco area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Tri Cities Animal Shelter or calling (509) 545-3740 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.