Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Pasco

Next Steps workshop at CBC Pasco campus Nov. 7

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hl35A_1GpezEZK00

Columbia Basin College will hold a Next Steps Workshop on Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room SWL110 on the Pasco campus, offering help with college applications, financial aid, Getting Started steps, placement tests, and more.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia Basin College

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments