undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pasco
Next Steps workshop at CBC Pasco campus Nov. 7
5 days ago
Columbia Basin College will hold a Next Steps Workshop on Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room SWL110 on the Pasco campus, offering help with college applications, financial aid, Getting Started steps, placement tests, and more.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia Basin College
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.