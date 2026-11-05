🚌 Pasco, WA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Pasco’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Revive Infrastructure LLC

Revive Infrastructure LLC Location: Pasco, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Category: Heavy equipment / underground utilities

Run mini excavators and backhoes on telecom and underground utility projects. This role is hands-on, outdoors, and comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off. A Class A CDL and a few years of equipment experience are required.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Pasco, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.86 – $33.17 per hour

Category: Tractor‑trailer / LTL freight

Learn to operate a tractor‑trailer (including doubles) while getting paid and building a long-term driving career. FedEx offers a wide benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus potential, tuition help, and paid time off.

Employer: Kastl Express LLC

Kastl Express LLC Location: Pasco, WA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (other)

Likely Pay: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour

Category: Local delivery / moving

Lead a small crew on local delivery routes, driving a box truck or van and helping load and unload items. This is a good fit if you like physical work, customer contact, and a flexible schedule with paid time off and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.