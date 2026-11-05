Positive feedback for Pasco tax office and website

A Pasco County resident from Pasco County praised the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Dade City office staff for being very friendly and helpful during a visit a couple of weeks before November 5, 2026. The resident also reported renewing vehicle tags online through the office’s system, saying it was easy to use and that the new tags arrived in 2 days, calling the service fast and efficient.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pasco County Tax Collector Office