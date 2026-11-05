Trilby Rd and US 301 closed for 3-month roundabout work

The intersection of Trilby Road and US 301 in Dade City is closed for about three months for road work, including a new roundabout. The project also adds a new multi-use path/sidewalk, drainage upgrades, utility moves, and other road improvements. Drivers should expect delays in this area, allow extra travel time, use marked detours, and use caution near the work zone.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pasco County, Florida, Government