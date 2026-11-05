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Pasco County

Tampa Bay transportation priority survey open

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fCn9_1GoauBIB00

Residents of Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties are invited to complete an online Transportation Prioritization Tool to share their views on which transportation projects should come first across the three-county region. Feedback will help shape the Tampa Bay Transportation Project Prioritization Pilot, and participants have a chance to win a $100 gift card. Take the survey here: mypas.co/tbtransportationpriorities_survey

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pasco County, Florida, Government

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