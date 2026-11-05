Pasco Planning Commission meeting set in Dade City

The Pasco County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Historic Pasco County Courthouse Boardroom in Dade City. The public may take part in the meeting in person or virtually; for details on how to participate, visit mypas.co/PublicComment or call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pasco County Development Services