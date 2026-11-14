Pascagoula’s shipbuilding scene is busy, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re into naval design, systems, or CAD work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , 1st shift, on-site (no telework, no relocation)

, 1st shift, on-site (no telework, no relocation) Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Work on research and product development that supports advanced U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships. Ideal if you have an ABET engineering degree (BS + 5 yrs, MS + 3 yrs, or PhD + 1 yr) and are comfortable with Microsoft Access, VBA, and Fleet Sustainment Engineering. Strong benefits and long-term career growth inside a major Gulf Coast shipyard.

Employer: Core Group Resources

Location: Pascagoula, MS 39567

Type: Contract , on-site, ~1-year initial term

, on-site, ~1-year initial term Travel: Up to 50%

Design and update ship components and systems using AutoCAD 2018 (2D) and other CAD tools. Great fit if you know Planning Yard Naval Design (structure, foundations, outfitting) and have either 10+ years’ experience with a HS diploma/GED or 6+ years with a 2-year technical degree. Fast-moving environment with a quick start date.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Pascagoula’s yards often open related roles once they see strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.