Pascagoula’s shipyards are busy and hiring leaders right now. If you’ve got hands-on experience and like running crews, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of welders, painters, clerks, and other shop staff to hit quality and safety goals on time. Good fit if you know plant operations, can read blueprints, and enjoy planning work, materials, and manpower.

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts , on-site only

, , on-site only Salary: Not listed

Oversee semi‑skilled and skilled pipe trades, from training and scheduling to quality and budget. Requires a high school diploma and 8 years’ experience, including 4 years in craft management, and comfort working any shift.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run structural craft work for shipbuilding and repair, including planning, scheduling, hiring, and enforcing safety and company policies. Best for someone with 5–7+ years structural/shipbuilding leadership and strong skills in resource planning and labor estimating.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the yards are still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.