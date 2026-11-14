Pascagoula has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now—from big-box retail to local banking and insurance. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, process freight, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stand and move around a lot, and are open to nights and weekends.

Employer: Merchants & Marine Bank (Customer Support)

(Customer Support) Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5 (occasional weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Call-center style role where you’re the first point of contact for bank customers by phone. You’ll answer questions, handle basic transactions, and solve problems while meeting quality and compliance standards.

Employer: Merchants & Marine Bank (Pascagoula Main Branch)

(Pascagoula Main Branch) Location: Pascagoula, MS 39567

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and payments while building relationships with walk-in customers. Great if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and like a weekday schedule.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Customer-facing role in the outdoor lawn & garden area, helping shoppers find products, loading items, and keeping shelves stocked. Comes with access to Lowe’s benefits like health plans, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Leavitt Group – Pyron Group

Location: Pascagoula, MS / Gulf Coast market

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Office-based client service role supporting business insurance accounts—handling renewals, policy changes, certificates, and questions. Good step up if you like relationship-building and may want to grow in insurance with licensing and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.