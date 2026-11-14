Pascagoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital care to community mental health and in‑home visits. If you’re in medicine or behavioral health and want to stay on the Gulf Coast, these are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (community-based health system client)

CompHealth (community-based health system client) Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

100% breast surgery within a well-established multidisciplinary breast program on the Gulf Coast. You’ll have Da Vinci robotics, on-site mammography/MRI/US/biopsy, APP support, and take call only for your own patients; breast surgery fellowship required, new grads and experienced surgeons both welcome.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) / SME Medical Delaware, P.A.

/ SME Medical Delaware, P.A. Location: Jackson County, MS (covers all Pascagoula-area ZIP codes)

Type: Listed as Internship / Per Diem

Listed as Compensation: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

Per diem advanced practice role doing in‑home and virtual assessments for health plan members, usually spending a full hour with each person. Great fit if you like autonomous work, flexible scheduling (min. ~37 hrs/month), and community-based care, and you’re comfortable with EHRs, Medicare, and evidence-based guidelines.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Pascagoula Hospital – Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, Salary: Not listed

Acts as the first-line link between patients and the medical team, handling calls and electronic messages and helping manage care outside office visits. Ideal if you have 2+ years as a Medical Assistant, strong phone and computer skills, and want a steady weekday schedule in a hospital setting.

Employer: South Mississippi Mental Health Center

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time, in-person , rotating on‑call

, rotating on‑call Salary: $45,760–$50,000 per year

Leads an Intensive Community Outreach and Recovery Team serving adults with serious mental illness, with 75–85% of work in the community. You’ll provide therapy, supervise staff, coordinate multidisciplinary care, and need a master’s in a behavioral science, clinical license or DMH credential, 2+ years’ experience, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.