Pascagoula’s shipyards are busy, and engineering talent is in high demand. If you’re into design, systems, or industrial engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site (no telework, no relocation)

(no telework, no relocation) Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Mid-level design role working on components and systems for U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships using CAD/3D tools like AutoCAD, ShipConstructor, and Navisworks. Great fit if you have electrical or marine design experience and want steady work at a major Gulf Coast shipbuilder.

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, hybrid eligible (occasional telework)

(occasional telework) Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Senior designer role focused on electrical power, lighting, interior communications, cableways, and combat systems for Navy ship mods and overhauls. You’ll use AutoCAD, do quality assurance on drawings, and need strong ship design and blueprint reading skills.

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site (no telework, no relocation)

(no telework, no relocation) Citizenship: Not restricted to U.S. citizens

Industrial engineering role improving plant workflow, layouts, and cost control for a large shipyard. Ideal if you have a BS/MS/PhD in Industrial, Manufacturing, or Systems Engineering and want to work on real-world production efficiency at scale.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.