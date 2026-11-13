Pascagoula’s shipyards are busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got marine, steel, or scaffold experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (major Gulf Coast shipyard contractor)

Not listed (major Gulf Coast shipyard contractor) Location: Pascagoula, MS

Pay: $34.99/hr + $147.04/day per diem for qualified travelers

for qualified travelers Type: Full-time, 12-month contract

Hands-on role blasting and coating ships from raw steel to finished, seaworthy surfaces. You’ll do abrasive blasting, surface prep, and spray application in a busy yard with steady hours and strong pay for experienced marine/industrial painters.

Employer: Not listed (structural steel & shipbuilding)

Not listed (structural steel & shipbuilding) Location: Pascagoula, MS

Pay: $43.50/hr + $180/day per diem

Type: Full-time

High-level shipfitting role working from detailed blueprints to cut, fit, and align heavy steel on major vessels. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in shipfitting or structural steel and want top hourly pay plus strong per diem.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Build and maintain metal and aluminum scaffolding around ships and yard projects. Good match if you know scaffold erection and maintenance and want steady work with a major Gulf Coast shipbuilder.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many shipyards will consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.