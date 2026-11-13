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🚧 Pascagoula construction jobs: multiple shipyard roles hiring now
Pascagoula’s shipyards are busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got marine, steel, or scaffold experience, these openings are worth a look.
Marine Abrasive Blasting & Protective Coatings Specialist
- Employer: Not listed (major Gulf Coast shipyard contractor)
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Pay: $34.99/hr + $147.04/day per diem for qualified travelers
- Type: Full-time, 12-month contract
Hands-on role blasting and coating ships from raw steel to finished, seaworthy surfaces. You’ll do abrasive blasting, surface prep, and spray application in a busy yard with steady hours and strong pay for experienced marine/industrial painters.
Senior Marine Structural Fitter
- Employer: Not listed (structural steel & shipbuilding)
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Pay: $43.50/hr + $180/day per diem
- Type: Full-time
High-level shipfitting role working from detailed blueprints to cut, fit, and align heavy steel on major vessels. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in shipfitting or structural steel and want top hourly pay plus strong per diem.
Scaffold Carpenter A
- Employer: Bollinger Shipyards
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Build and maintain metal and aluminum scaffolding around ships and yard projects. Good match if you know scaffold erection and maintenance and want steady work with a major Gulf Coast shipbuilder.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many shipyards will consider related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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