Pascagoula’s shipyards are busy, and that means steady transportation and heavy-equipment work for folks who like hands-on jobs near the water.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts, on-site only

, multiple shifts, on-site only Salary: Not listed

Operate hydraulic mobile cranes, skid loaders, forklifts, backhoes, boom trucks, and tractors around the shipyard. You’ll need 3+ years of operator experience, be able to read load charts and hand signals, and be a U.S. citizen. Ingalls is a major long-term employer in the area with a wide range of benefits and training options.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Run hydraulic and/or crawler cranes to move heavy ship parts and materials, and help with your own rigging and equipment upkeep. This role is a good fit if you know rigging hand signals, understand load weights, and have experience rigging heavy loads in an industrial setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.