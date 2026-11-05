🚧 Pascagoula construction & trades: multiple hands-on jobs hiring now

Pascagoula’s shipyards and public works crews are busy, and they’re looking for people who aren’t afraid of hard, hands-on work. If you like building, welding, or working outdoors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts, on-site only

, multiple shifts, on-site only Salary: Not listed

This role mixes shipyard carpentry with commercial diving. You’ll help build and support ship structures in drydock and underwater, inspect piers and vessels, and work closely with a dive team. Open Water Dive Certification, strong swimming, and comfort in dark/low-visibility water are musts.

Employer: Zachry Group

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level construction role where you move equipment, dig, help crews, and stand fire watch on an industrial site. Good fit if you’re reliable, can work long shifts (up to 12 hours, 7 days as needed), and want to get experience on big construction projects.

Employer: TREO Staffing, LLC

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Likely full-time (staffing/shipyard role)

Likely full-time (staffing/shipyard role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle layout, cutting, metric measuring, and structural fitting on ships. Requires 3+ years shipyard experience and passing hands-on fit and tacking tests. Good for experienced fitters who like precision work and can safely use torches.

Employer: TREO Staffing, LLC

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Likely full-time (marine structural welding)

Likely full-time (marine structural welding) Salary: Not listed

Marine structural welding on ship components and tanks, including butts and bulbs in all positions. Needs 3+ years marine structural welding, FCAW skills, and ability to weld ceramic tape and gouge. You’ll also work with non-destructive testing like ultrasonic and magnetic particle.

Employer: H2O Innovation

Location: Pascagoula, MS (Public Works)

(Public Works) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hr

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays

Hands-on city infrastructure work: forming, pouring, and finishing concrete for sidewalks, curbs, drainage, and more. Great if you like working outside, don’t mind heavy labor, and want steady hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of welders in a shipyard setting—assign work, track time, answer questions, and keep quality and safety on point. Requires a high school diploma/GED and at least 4 years’ experience as a welder, plus the ability to read blueprints and plan manpower and materials.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.