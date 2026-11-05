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Pascagoula
🚧 Pascagoula construction & trades: multiple hands-on jobs hiring now
7 days ago
Pascagoula’s shipyards and public works crews are busy, and they’re looking for people who aren’t afraid of hard, hands-on work. If you like building, welding, or working outdoors, these roles are worth a look.
CARPENTER-DIVER
- Employer: Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts, on-site only
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes shipyard carpentry with commercial diving. You’ll help build and support ship structures in drydock and underwater, inspect piers and vessels, and work closely with a dive team. Open Water Dive Certification, strong swimming, and comfort in dark/low-visibility water are musts.
Laborer Semi-Skilled (Fire Watch)
- Employer: Zachry Group
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level construction role where you move equipment, dig, help crews, and stand fire watch on an industrial site. Good fit if you’re reliable, can work long shifts (up to 12 hours, 7 days as needed), and want to get experience on big construction projects.
Ship Fitter
- Employer: TREO Staffing, LLC
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Likely full-time (staffing/shipyard role)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle layout, cutting, metric measuring, and structural fitting on ships. Requires 3+ years shipyard experience and passing hands-on fit and tacking tests. Good for experienced fitters who like precision work and can safely use torches.
Structural Welder
- Employer: TREO Staffing, LLC
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Likely full-time (marine structural welding)
- Salary: Not listed
Marine structural welding on ship components and tanks, including butts and bulbs in all positions. Needs 3+ years marine structural welding, FCAW skills, and ability to weld ceramic tape and gouge. You’ll also work with non-destructive testing like ultrasonic and magnetic particle.
GSE Laborer – Concrete
- Employer: H2O Innovation
- Location: Pascagoula, MS (Public Works)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hr
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays
Hands-on city infrastructure work: forming, pouring, and finishing concrete for sidewalks, curbs, drainage, and more. Great if you like working outside, don’t mind heavy labor, and want steady hours plus solid benefits.
Welder Lead A
- Employer: Bollinger Shipyards
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a crew of welders in a shipyard setting—assign work, track time, answer questions, and keep quality and safety on point. Requires a high school diploma/GED and at least 4 years’ experience as a welder, plus the ability to read blueprints and plan manpower and materials.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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