💻 Pascagoula MS IT Jobs – Multiple Contract & Healthcare Roles

Pascagoula’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with solid contract roles tied to shipbuilding plus a healthcare IT spot that can be worked remotely across the South.

Employer: Core Group Resources

Core Group Resources Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior data/IT governance role supporting an enterprise IT department. You’ll build dashboards, metrics, and reporting using the full Microsoft 365 stack (Power BI, Power Apps, SharePoint, Teams, etc.), and help standardize processes and data across teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong analytics skills, and like turning messy data into clear, executive-ready insights.

Employer: Core Group Resources

Core Group Resources Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High-impact Power BI / Power Platform role for a major U.S. Navy shipbuilding client. You’ll own the full lifecycle of BI solutions: data modeling, DAX, dashboards, Power Apps, and Power Automate workflows, plus governance and security. A strong match if you have 7–9+ years in analytics/BI, are advanced in Power BI, and are comfortable presenting to senior and C‑suite leaders.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Pascagoula, MS (with remote options across AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX)

(with options across AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX) Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM CST; on-call after hours/weekends/holidays

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM CST; after hours/weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed

Epic-focused IT role supporting ambulatory workflows. You’ll act as a bridge between Epic end users, vendors, and internal teams, helping with workflows, data, reports, and training. Requires Epic certification (within 90 days) and at least 1 year of healthcare IT systems experience; great if you want mission-driven work in a health system with a mix of remote and on-site collaboration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech skills are in demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.