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👔 Several Management Openings in Pascagoula Defense & Shipbuilding
Pascagoula’s defense and shipbuilding scene is busy right now. If you’ve got project or schedule management chops, there are some solid leadership roles open.
CPM Scheduler 3 – Program Management
- Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts, on-site (no telework), no relocation
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level scheduler role owning the integrated master plan and schedule for major shipbuilding programs. You’ll work across finance, engineering, material, manufacturing, and quality to track progress, run risk analysis, and resolve critical path issues using tools like Primavera, Gantt, PERT, and EVM. Great fit if you have 6–10+ years of experience and want to be in the middle of big Navy and Coast Guard projects.
Project Manager – Bird-Johnson Propeller (COE3)
- Employer: Fairbanks Morse Defense
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the build-out of a $30M Center of Excellence and installation of state-of-the-art 5-axis CNC machines that support 90% of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet propellers. You’ll manage a cross-functional team, track KPIs, drive process improvements, and brief senior DoD leaders. Requires U.S. citizenship and a background in manufacturing project management or process engineering.
CPM Scheduler 2 – Production Scheduling
- Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Location: Pascagoula, MS
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site (no telework), no relocation
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level role focused on production schedules and material flow so shipbuilding stays on track. You’ll coordinate with purchasing, engineering, inventory, quality, and traffic, and use scheduling tools (ideally Primavera) plus CPM skills to keep parts and people where they need to be. Good step if you have 3–7+ years in scheduling or production planning and want to grow inside a major yard.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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