👔 Several Management Openings in Pascagoula Defense & Shipbuilding

Pascagoula’s defense and shipbuilding scene is busy right now. If you’ve got project or schedule management chops, there are some solid leadership roles open.

Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII – Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts, on-site (no telework), no relocation

, multiple shifts, on-site (no telework), no relocation Salary: Not listed

Senior-level scheduler role owning the integrated master plan and schedule for major shipbuilding programs. You’ll work across finance, engineering, material, manufacturing, and quality to track progress, run risk analysis, and resolve critical path issues using tools like Primavera, Gantt, PERT, and EVM. Great fit if you have 6–10+ years of experience and want to be in the middle of big Navy and Coast Guard projects.

Employer: Fairbanks Morse Defense

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Salary: Not listed

Lead the build-out of a $30M Center of Excellence and installation of state-of-the-art 5-axis CNC machines that support 90% of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet propellers. You’ll manage a cross-functional team, track KPIs, drive process improvements, and brief senior DoD leaders. Requires U.S. citizenship and a background in manufacturing project management or process engineering.

Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII – Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time , 1st shift, on-site (no telework), no relocation

, 1st shift, on-site (no telework), no relocation Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role focused on production schedules and material flow so shipbuilding stays on track. You’ll coordinate with purchasing, engineering, inventory, quality, and traffic, and use scheduling tools (ideally Primavera) plus CPM skills to keep parts and people where they need to be. Good step if you have 3–7+ years in scheduling or production planning and want to grow inside a major yard.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.