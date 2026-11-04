🚚 Pascagoula Supply Chain: Several Logistics Roles Open Now

Pascagoula’s shipbuilding scene is buzzing, and logistics pros are in demand. If you like keeping complex projects on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding Location: Pascagoula, MS (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This mid-level planner role sits with Program Management and focuses on production schedules, material flow, and coordinating across quality, manufacturing, purchasing, engineering, inventory, and traffic. Good fit if you have 7+ years with a HS/GED or 3+ years with a bachelor’s, and want to work on major U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships with strong benefits and training options.

Employer: Reliability & Performance Technologies (R&P)

Location: Pascagoula, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; exact pay commensurate with experience

Senior logistics configuration role supporting US Navy PMS 377 with a focus on MBPS Configuration Status Accounting and ship configuration databases. Ideal if you bring 15+ years of US Navy ILS experience, MBPS CSM certification, and can obtain a Secret clearance, and want to work in a small defense contractor environment.

Employer: HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII – Ingalls Shipbuilding Location: Pascagoula, MS (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career production planning role in Supply Chain Management, handling schedules, material requirements, work orders, and part movements across the yard. Open to folks with 4+ years and HS/GED or a bachelor’s with no experience, and comes with HII’s broad benefits and training for long-term growth.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.