Pasadena has some solid office roles right now, from city government to apartments and a local law firm. All three of these are in-person and focused on keeping busy teams organized.

Employer: City of Pasadena

City of Pasadena Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role where you greet visitors, answer phones and emails, handle court-related paperwork, track time, and manage purchasing card records. Big plus: the City offers strong benefits, low-cost health insurance, free clinic visits, tuition reimbursement, and a 200% retirement match.

Employer: Jackeline Gonzalez Attorney At Law PLLC

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Office role inside a law firm, supporting operations, HR, accounting, IT, and executive tasks. Good fit if you like variety, can juggle multiple priorities, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and basic HR/IT support.

Employer: Southmore Park Apartments

Location: Pasadena, TX (2401 E Southmore Ave)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

You’ll track and route maintenance tickets, follow up with residents, and support leasing and office tasks. This is a good match if you like steady office work with lots of resident contact and have some property management or ticket-system experience.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local admin jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.