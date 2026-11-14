Pasadena’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady brands both hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people feel welcome, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FAT BOY'S PIZZA / Savvy Sliders

FAT BOY'S PIZZA / Savvy Sliders Location: Pasadena, TX (Store 507)

(Store 507) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000/year

Lead shifts for two fun concepts under one roof, support the General Manager, and keep food quality and service on point. Comes with paid vacation, health/dental/vision, life insurance, meal perks, and growth potential for someone with restaurant experience who likes a high-energy environment.

Employer: HEB

Location: Pasadena 03 (Fairmont), Pasadena, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bakery role where you bake/fry, package, and merchandise fresh products while helping customers with orders and questions. Good fit if you have 1+ year bakery experience, like detailed work, and don’t mind staying active on your feet in a fast-paced store.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston Pasadena (LBA Hospitality)

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role) Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms clean and comfortable by making beds, cleaning bathrooms, restocking supplies, and caring for public areas. Role includes PTO, holidays, quarterly bonus, 401k with match, hotel discounts, and optional DailyPay, ideal if you’re detail-focused and like working on a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.