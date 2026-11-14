Pasadena’s logistics scene is busy, with plants, ports, and warehouses all needing sharp coordinators and leaders. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping freight, fleets, and data moving.

Employer: McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Location: Pasadena, TX (Hybrid, 2–3 on-site days/week )

Pasadena, TX (Hybrid, ) Type: Temporary, 10-week summer internship (June 1–Aug 6, 2027)

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience and location)

Not listed (pay depends on experience and location) Deadline: Apply by January 31, 2027

Work with the Transportation Center of Excellence on real fleet data, route optimization, and new tech like telematics and AI-enabled tracking. Great fit if you’re a rising college senior in logistics, supply chain, analytics, or industrial engineering and want hands-on projects, mentorship, and a name-brand company on your resume.

Employer: BAYSTAR

Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading end-to-end logistics for a chemical/industrial operation: warehouse, inventory, rail and truck transport, hazmat, import/export, and 3PL partners. Ideal if you have 10+ years in supply chain/logistics, strong SAP/WMS/TMS skills, hazmat certifications, and want to own strategy, budget, KPIs, and a growing team.

Employer: Norton Lilly International

Norton Lilly International Location: Pasadena, TX, US

Pasadena, TX, US Type: Likely full-time (schedule includes days/nights/weekends/holidays)

Likely full-time (schedule includes days/nights/weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate drivers, vehicles, and equipment to keep jobs on time and customers updated. Good match if you have 1+ year dispatch or logistics coordination experience, are comfortable with dispatch software, can juggle fast-changing priorities, and don’t mind a flexible schedule that may include nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Pasadena’s logistics employers tend to hire from their own applicant pools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.