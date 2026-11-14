Pasadena’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and rehab centers looking for hands-on help. Here are several solid roles if you like direct patient care and fast-paced days.

Employer: Health and Safety Council®

Health and Safety Council® Location: Pasadena, TX (Gulf Coast industrial sites & clinics)

(Gulf Coast industrial sites & clinics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in occupational health for petrochemical and manufacturing clients—mix of clinic, mobile, and industrial settings. You’ll handle on-site injury assessment, first aid, emergency response, and testing like PFTs, audiometry, respirator fit, and drug/alcohol screens.

Employer: HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation

Location: Vista Oaks facility, 3434 Watters Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-house therapy team serving skilled nursing residents and short-term rehab patients. You’ll follow PT care plans, provide daily treatments, document progress, and work in a modern rehab gym with a large interdisciplinary team.

Employer: CareNow (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, up to $1,000 sign-on bonus

Urgent care role combining medical assisting and basic imaging. You’ll take vitals, do EKGs, IM injections, x-rays, splinting, and help with check-in/check-out, with access to a big benefits package through HCA Healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.