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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pasadena, TX
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Pasadena, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption for someone to bring them home and love them.
ISLA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Phone: (281) 991-0602
Isla is a beautiful young black Lab who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Isla is looking for someone who can give her time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet ISLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LONDON
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Phone: (281) 991-0602
London is a striking adult German Shepherd mix with a rich brown and black coat. She’s looking for a committed adopter who understands this smart, loyal breed and can give her structure, exercise, and a safe home.
👉 Meet LONDON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Phone: (281) 991-0602
This little guy is a baby American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a handsome multi‑tone coat. As a young pup, he’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime to grow into a well‑mannered family dog.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pasadena, TX, please consider visiting Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption or calling (281) 991-0602 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.