Looking for a four‑legged friend in Pasadena, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

Isla is a beautiful young black Lab who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Isla is looking for someone who can give her time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet ISLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

London is a striking adult German Shepherd mix with a rich brown and black coat. She’s looking for a committed adopter who understands this smart, loyal breed and can give her structure, exercise, and a safe home.

👉 Meet LONDON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

This little guy is a baby American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a handsome multi‑tone coat. As a young pup, he’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime to grow into a well‑mannered family dog.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pasadena, TX, please consider visiting Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption or calling (281) 991-0602 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.