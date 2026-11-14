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Houston
San Jacinto College sets Fall 2026 graduation date
11 days ago
San Jacinto College will hold its Fall 2026 commencement on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026 at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034. Graduates should confirm their assigned ceremony time, plan their cap and gown, and arrange transport early, as Grace Church parking will require a pass and South Campus overflow shuttles will be available.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Jacinto College
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