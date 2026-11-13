Visitors can follow a planned two-day trip in Pasadena, TX that includes Armand Bayou, local history stops, Southern food, international dishes, and dessert spots, designed so days are full but not rushed. See the full two-day itinerary here: https://www.visit-pasadenatx.com/itineraries/p/item/7/two-days-in-pasadena

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Pasadena, TX