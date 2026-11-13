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Two-day getaway itinerary for Pasadena, TX
7 days ago
Visitors can follow a planned two-day trip in Pasadena, TX that includes Armand Bayou, local history stops, Southern food, international dishes, and dessert spots, designed so days are full but not rushed. See the full two-day itinerary here: https://www.visit-pasadenatx.com/itineraries/p/item/7/two-days-in-pasadena
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Pasadena, TX
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.