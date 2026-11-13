Pasadena’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores and service spots looking for friendly faces who like helping people. If you enjoy talking with customers and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 901 Shaver St Ste A, Pasadena, TX 77506

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store, support the Store Manager, and lead the team. You’ll handle customer service, opening/closing, stocking, cash deposits, and basic paperwork, with access to health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: GuardBox Storage

Location: Pasadena, TX (on-site)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Great fit if you like a mix of office work and light hands-on tasks. You’ll manage a self-storage site: help customers, rent units, do light cleaning/maintenance, handle bank deposits, and use software like Sitelink—ideal for someone organized with solid customer service skills.

Employer: Sephora – Fairway Plaza (Store 1708)

Location: 5750 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: $24.00 – $27.50 per hour (hourly, non-exempt)

Lead the sales floor at a busy beauty store, coaching the team and making sure every client has a great experience. You’ll focus on sales, training, and store standards in a fast-paced, inclusive environment, with access to healthcare and wellbeing benefits (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.