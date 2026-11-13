Pasadena’s plants and shops are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like making real products and working with your hands, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Axelon Services Corporation

Axelon Services Corporation Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX Type: Contract (6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Support a full ISO 9001 Quality Management System in a valve-focused manufacturing setting. You’ll handle audits, CAPA, document control, calibration tracking, and process improvements using tools like Lean/Six Sigma.

Employer: VIVA

Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

QA role in a manufacturing/industrial environment with a focus on ISO 9001, valve product certifications, audits, MOC, and continuous improvement. They’re looking for 3–7 years QA experience and a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Quality, or related field.

Employer: Smiths Group (John Crane)

Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX Type: Full-time, on-site, night shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 pm–6:00 am

Salary: Not listed (includes night shift differential)

Run band, cold, and chop saws in a clean, climate-controlled plant with modern equipment. You’ll do precision cuts, basic maintenance, and material handling in a well-organized, safety-focused shop.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role notes competitive salary and full benefits)

Set up and run CNC/manual machines to make precision parts for pumps, valves, and seals. Great fit if you have 2+ years machining experience, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a global company.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.