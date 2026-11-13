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🏭 Pasadena, TX Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Pasadena’s plants and shops are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like making real products and working with your hands, these local roles are worth a look.
QA Specialist (6-Month Contract)
- Employer: Axelon Services Corporation
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Type: Contract (6 months)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a full ISO 9001 Quality Management System in a valve-focused manufacturing setting. You’ll handle audits, CAPA, document control, calibration tracking, and process improvements using tools like Lean/Six Sigma.
Quality Assurance Specialist
- Employer: VIVA
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Type: Likely full-time (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
QA role in a manufacturing/industrial environment with a focus on ISO 9001, valve product certifications, audits, MOC, and continuous improvement. They’re looking for 3–7 years QA experience and a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Quality, or related field.
Saw Operator (Weekday Nights)
- Employer: Smiths Group (John Crane)
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site, night shift
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 pm–6:00 am
- Salary: Not listed (includes night shift differential)
Run band, cold, and chop saws in a clean, climate-controlled plant with modern equipment. You’ll do precision cuts, basic maintenance, and material handling in a well-organized, safety-focused shop.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role notes competitive salary and full benefits)
Set up and run CNC/manual machines to make precision parts for pumps, valves, and seals. Great fit if you have 2+ years machining experience, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a global company.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.