🐱 Sweet Pasadena Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Pasadena has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

Mei Ling is a young brown/chocolate domestic shorthair cat waiting at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption. As a young kitty, she’s at a great age to bond with her new family and settle into a routine.

To learn more about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s spayed or housetrained, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet MEI LING and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

Mojo is a young female calico (or dilute calico) with that classic patchwork coat so many cat lovers adore. She’s also at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption, ready for someone to give her a second chance.

The shelter can share more about her temperament, medical history, and how she does with other pets or kids.

👉 Meet MOJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome)

Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or Fawn Tabby

Tan or Fawn Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pasadena, TX)

Vanilla Ice is a tiny tan/fawn tabby kitten, about 12 weeks old, being rehomed by a private owner in Pasadena. She’s described as playful and curious, and her family says she has a very unique habit: when you pick her up, she likes to cling to you with her paws and hold on tight. They say it’s a comforting feeling, like she feels safest when she’s hanging on to her person.

She’s the last of a litter of four kittens, and her family is hoping to send her off to a good, loving home where she’ll be cherished.

👉 Meet Vanilla Ice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasadena, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these sweet kitties. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.