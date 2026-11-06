undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Pasadena Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Pasadena has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.
MEI LING
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Phone: (281) 991-0602
Mei Ling is a young brown/chocolate domestic shorthair cat waiting at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption. As a young kitty, she’s at a great age to bond with her new family and settle into a routine.
To learn more about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s spayed or housetrained, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet MEI LING and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOJO
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Phone: (281) 991-0602
Mojo is a young female calico (or dilute calico) with that classic patchwork coat so many cat lovers adore. She’s also at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption, ready for someone to give her a second chance.
The shelter can share more about her temperament, medical history, and how she does with other pets or kids.
👉 Meet MOJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vanilla Ice
- Status: Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or Fawn Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pasadena, TX)
Vanilla Ice is a tiny tan/fawn tabby kitten, about 12 weeks old, being rehomed by a private owner in Pasadena. She’s described as playful and curious, and her family says she has a very unique habit: when you pick her up, she likes to cling to you with her paws and hold on tight. They say it’s a comforting feeling, like she feels safest when she’s hanging on to her person.
She’s the last of a litter of four kittens, and her family is hoping to send her off to a good, loving home where she’ll be cherished.
👉 Meet Vanilla Ice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pasadena, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these sweet kitties. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.