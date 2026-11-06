🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pasadena, TX

Pasadena has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

A is a handsome adult German Shepherd mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. If you love smart, loyal dogs, this boy could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

CHILI is a petite adult Chihuahua mix with a warm brown coat. She’s the perfect size for someone in an apartment or smaller home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and whether she enjoys kids, other dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet CHILI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Phone: (281) 991-0602

GOPHER is an adult Chihuahua mix with a striking dark coat and warm tan markings. She’s a small dog with a big presence and could be a lovely companion for someone looking for a lap-sized friend. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level and home needs.

👉 Meet GOPHER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Pasadena, TX, please consider visiting Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption or giving them a call at (281) 991-0602 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.