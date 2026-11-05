🚧 Pasadena, TX Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pasadena’s trades scene is busy right now—solid hours, steady pay, and lots of hands-on work. If you like building, fixing, and working with your hands, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Right Touch Electrical, LLC

Right Touch Electrical, LLC Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour + project bonus (pay based on experience)

(pay based on experience) Perks: Bonus based on performance, signing bonus, 401(k) with matching, company car, health, dental, vision, paid time off, free uniforms, training & development

Looking for an experienced commercial Journeyman Electrician (5+ years) who wants a long-term home and is open to some overtime and occasional Saturdays. You’ll need a valid Journeyman license, clean background, and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Formers International

Formers International Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm (40 hrs/week)

Monday–Friday, Perks: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, on-the-job training

Good fit if you like steady hours and want to grow your welding skills. You’ll help with fabrication and repair, read blueprints, and weld stainless and aluminum; they’re willing to train on blueprints and tools if you bring a strong work ethic and can pass a background and drug screen.

Employer: Formers International

Formers International Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm (40 hrs/week)

Monday–Friday, Perks: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan

Great for someone with prior welding and fabrication experience who likes variety. You’ll do MIG, TIG, and Stick on steel, stainless, and aluminum, work from engineering drawings, and handle layout, cutting, grinding, and inspection.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.