🏭 Pasadena, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring

Pasadena’s plants and shops are busy right now, and skilled hands are in demand. If you’ve got machining or QA/QC experience, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Valsource

Valsource Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior machinist role where you handle complex turning and milling, final quality checks, and mentor Machinist I & II team members. Good fit if you have 3+ years as a certified machinist, can read detailed drawings, and want to grow toward field supervisor responsibilities.

Employer: Sulzer

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running a wide range of machines (HBM, VBM, lathes, mills, grinders) to repair and manufacture parts to OEM and industry standards. Comes with strong benefits like 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k) with 6% match, and full health coverage, ideal if you have 5+ years shop experience and like varied, complex setups.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run manual or CNC lathes and mills to make and repair precision parts for pumps, valves, and seals. Good match if you have 2+ years machining experience, can read blueprints and use micrometers and gauges, and want to work for a global manufacturer in energy, clean water, and pharma.

Employer: H+M Industrial EPC

Location: Pasadena, TX

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead the QA/QC program for major projects from mobilization through turnover, supervising inspectors across multiple trades. Best for someone with 8+ years field QA/QC, AWS CWI certification, and experience with codes like ASME B31.3 and AWS D1.1 who wants a client-facing leadership role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.