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🐱 Sweet Pasadena Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Pasadena has some very special kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these little ones are waiting at a local rescue and are ready for someone to fall in love with them.
Treat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Treat is a young brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. As a baby kitten, he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Treat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miso
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Miso is a baby Siamese mix with a pretty tortoiseshell coat. She’s still very young and will do best with a patient home that can give her time to settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Martini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Martini is another adorable brown tabby baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good kitty manners.
👉 Meet Martini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Papaya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Papaya is a bright orange/red baby boy with classic kitten charm. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, enrichment, and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Papaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pasadena, MD area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Rise Above Animal Rescue at (443) 228-8475 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.