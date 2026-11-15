Pasadena has some very special kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these little ones are waiting at a local rescue and are ready for someone to fall in love with them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Treat is a young brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. As a baby kitten, he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Treat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Miso is a baby Siamese mix with a pretty tortoiseshell coat. She’s still very young and will do best with a patient home that can give her time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Martini is another adorable brown tabby baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good kitty manners.

👉 Meet Martini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Papaya is a bright orange/red baby boy with classic kitten charm. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, enrichment, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Papaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasadena, MD area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Rise Above Animal Rescue at (443) 228-8475 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.