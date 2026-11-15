Pasadena has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has their own story and needs, and all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Phone: (443) 228-8475

Zoe is a tiny brown sweetheart, a Chihuahua/Schnauzer mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and lots of love as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Zoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Phone: (443) 228-8475

Harleigh is another adorable brown Chihuahua/Schnauzer mix puppy looking for a forever home. Like most young pups, she’ll benefit from consistent training, social time, and a family who can help her grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Harleigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Mutt

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 55 pounds

About Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pasadena, MD)

Personality notes from owner: Loves cats Loves people Loves to play and snuggle Described as a 55-pound lap dog Has separation anxiety Has anxiety with new things



Navabi sounds like a very loving, people-focused dog who enjoys cuddles and playtime. She will do best with someone who is home often or can work with her separation anxiety and help her feel safe with new experiences. Her love for cats is a big plus for multi-pet homes.

👉 Meet Navabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasadena, MD area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to the listed shelter or owner with any questions, and share this with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.