Pasadena’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good news if you work in therapy, mental health, or animal care. Here are a few solid roles hiring in our area.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Pasadena, MD

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week, day shift

Internship / , Pay: $2,442 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

Travel PT role with a 13-week assignment starting 12/14/2026, steady hours, and strong benefits like health insurance from day one, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel support.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

Location: Pasadena, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$22/hour, depending on experience

Join a 20+ year local animal hospital that also sees exotic pets. Great fit if you have 1+ year as a vet assistant/tech and want strong benefits, CE support, mental health resources, and discounts for your own pets.

Employer: Evolve Life Centers

Location: Pasadena, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time (other options may be available)

(other options may be available) Pay: From $70,000/year

Provide individual, family, and group therapy in a trauma-informed setting serving adults in outpatient and residential programs. Offers clinical supervision, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and strong professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.