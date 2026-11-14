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🐱 Playful Pasadena Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a tiny new roommate in Pasadena, MD? These sweet kittens are all waiting at Rise Above Animal Rescue for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
Grape
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Grape is a young tortie girl with a beautiful mixed coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Grape and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pineapple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Pineapple is another darling tortie baby with striking colors. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Pineapple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Trick is a sweet brown tabby baby with classic stripes. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life.
👉 Meet Trick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonic
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Sonic is a handsome orange boy, still just a baby. If you love classic orange cats, this little guy might be your match.
👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunflower
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Sunflower is a soft gray/blue baby with a gentle look and lots of growing to do. She’d love a cozy window and a comfy lap.
👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Dora is a sleek black kitten who’s just starting out in life. She’s ready for a family to show her the world beyond the shelter.
👉 Meet Dora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wasabi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue
- Contact: (443) 228-8475
Wasabi is another adorable black baby, full of potential and ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Wasabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pasadena, MD, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. Call Rise Above Animal Rescue at (443) 228-8475 or click the links above to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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