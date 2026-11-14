Looking for a tiny new roommate in Pasadena, MD? These sweet kittens are all waiting at Rise Above Animal Rescue for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Grape is a young tortie girl with a beautiful mixed coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Grape and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Pineapple is another darling tortie baby with striking colors. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Pineapple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Trick is a sweet brown tabby baby with classic stripes. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet Trick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Sonic is a handsome orange boy, still just a baby. If you love classic orange cats, this little guy might be your match.

👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Sunflower is a soft gray/blue baby with a gentle look and lots of growing to do. She’d love a cozy window and a comfy lap.

👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Dora is a sleek black kitten who’s just starting out in life. She’s ready for a family to show her the world beyond the shelter.

👉 Meet Dora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Contact: (443) 228-8475

Wasabi is another adorable black baby, full of potential and ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Wasabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pasadena, MD, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. Call Rise Above Animal Rescue at (443) 228-8475 or click the links above to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.