Pasadena’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for friendly, people-first roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Pasadena, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25 – $16.75/hour

Bag groceries, help customers find items, bring in carts, and keep the store tidy. This role is great if you’re 16+, want flexible schedules, DailyPay (access earnings before payday), a 15% store discount, and room to grow into other store jobs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Pasadena, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for commercial (business) customers. You’ll help with orders, billing, and on-time deliveries, and may lead the commercial team when the manager is out—good fit if you’re organized, have a valid driver’s license, and like building business relationships.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 8040 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.25 – $15.75/hour

Help keep the store looking great, ring up customers, stock merchandise, and support store recovery during busy times. Comes with a store discount, access to benefits based on hours/service, and a big focus on training and growth in a Fortune 100 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—seasonal and entry-level roles often lead to longer-term spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.