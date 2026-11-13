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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pasadena, Maryland Today
Pasadena neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ medical supplies to big furniture and yard games.
Ortopad Girls Eye Patches (Junior Size)
Item: Ortopad girls eye patches, junior size, about 20 patches left
Condition: Gently used supply; family no longer needs to patch their daughter’s eye
Location: Pasadena / Glen Burnie border, meet at YMCA Pasadena or Arnold
Source: trashnothing.com
These are specialty eye patches for kids, junior size, with around 20 left in the box. Great if your child is currently patching and you’d like to save on supplies.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Queen Bed Frame with Mattress
Item: White queen bed frame with headboard and footboard, mattress included if wanted
Condition: Mattress is described as spotless
Location: Elizabeth's Landing, Pasadena, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full setup for a bedroom: a white queen frame plus a clean mattress. You can choose to take the mattress or just the frame.
Cornhole Boards
Item: Set of two white cornhole boards
Condition: Not specified
Location: High Point, Pasadena, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for backyard fun, cookouts, or parties. You’ll get a full set of two boards; just add your own bean bags.
Free items in Pasadena tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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