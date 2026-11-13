Pasadena neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ medical supplies to big furniture and yard games.

Item: Ortopad girls eye patches, junior size, about 20 patches left

Condition: Gently used supply; family no longer needs to patch their daughter’s eye

Location: Pasadena / Glen Burnie border, meet at YMCA Pasadena or Arnold

Source: trashnothing.com

These are specialty eye patches for kids, junior size, with around 20 left in the box. Great if your child is currently patching and you’d like to save on supplies.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: White queen bed frame with headboard and footboard, mattress included if wanted

Condition: Mattress is described as spotless

Location: Elizabeth's Landing, Pasadena, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full setup for a bedroom: a white queen frame plus a clean mattress. You can choose to take the mattress or just the frame.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two white cornhole boards

Condition: Not specified

Location: High Point, Pasadena, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for backyard fun, cookouts, or parties. You’ll get a full set of two boards; just add your own bean bags.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pasadena tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.