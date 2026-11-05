🐱 Sweet Pasadena Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Pasadena has some very special cats looking for safe, loving homes. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Phone: (443) 228-8475

Igor is a young brown tabby kitten with that classic striped look. As a baby, he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family and learn house rules. Domestic shorthairs are known for being easy-care cats with short coats that are simple to groom.

Contact Rise Above Animal Rescue to ask about Igor’s temperament, whether he’s been vaccinated, neutered, and how he does with other pets or kids.

👉 Meet Igor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Phone: (443) 228-8475

Svetlana is a baby tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat. As a young kitten, she’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe, play, and learn good manners.

Reach out to Rise Above Animal Rescue to learn more about Svetlana’s personality, current vaccination and spay status, and whether she might be a good match for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Svetlana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Persian

Persian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Rise Above Animal Rescue

Phone: (443) 228-8475

Don Julio is an adult Persian with a brown tabby coat. Persians are known for their long, luxurious fur and calm nature, and they usually need regular brushing to keep their coats healthy.

Contact Rise Above Animal Rescue to ask about Don Julio’s grooming needs, health and vaccination status, and how he does in a home setting so you can be sure he’s the right fit.

👉 Meet Don Julio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasadena, MD area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Rise Above Animal Rescue at (443) 228-8475 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.