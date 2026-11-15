Pasadena’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side gig. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a key leadership role helping run the store, drive sales, and deliver “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like coaching a team, don’t mind a flexible schedule (mornings/nights/weekends), and have an interest in cars or auto parts.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.75–$25.40 hourly

You’ll work the meat counter, help customers, stock, and keep the area clean and safe. No retail experience needed, but you should be able to lift up to 50 lbs, handle cold temps, and work a flexible schedule; comes with store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Casual part-time

Salary: $16.90–$20.68 hourly (plus potential bonus/commission)

Help customers find fashion and performance sunglasses while hitting sales goals in a busy, style-focused shop. Great if you enjoy fashion, talking with people, and want flexible hours with employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Pasadena open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.