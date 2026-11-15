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🐶 Gentle Pasadena Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption
These Pasadena pups are hoping someone like you will notice them. All are waiting at Pasadena Humane and come with an adoption fee of $150.
Choco
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Choco is a handsome brown-and-white Husky mix with striking coloring and that classic Husky charm. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy getting out and about, Choco could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Choco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucky
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Lucky is a classic German Shepherd mix with a tan-and-black coat and a loyal look in his eyes. If you’re searching for a smart, devoted companion to share your days, come see if you and Lucky are a match.
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wizard
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Senior (about 9 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Wizard is a 9-year-old German Shepherd with “a little magic up his sleeve.” His special talents include:
- Making friends wherever he goes
- Turning walks into relaxed “sniffaris”
- Turning any cozy spot into the perfect nap zone
He’s an easygoing gentleman who loves people, enjoys ear scratches, and is happy to hop in the car for a ride or a small adventure. Wizard sounds just as content exploring by your side as he is curling up at your feet.
👉 Meet Wizard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pasadena, CA, please consider visiting Pasadena Humane or calling (626) 792-7151 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.