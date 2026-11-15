These Pasadena pups are hoping someone like you will notice them. All are waiting at Pasadena Humane and come with an adoption fee of $150.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Choco is a handsome brown-and-white Husky mix with striking coloring and that classic Husky charm. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy getting out and about, Choco could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Choco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Lucky is a classic German Shepherd mix with a tan-and-black coat and a loyal look in his eyes. If you’re searching for a smart, devoted companion to share your days, come see if you and Lucky are a match.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Senior (about 9 years old)

Senior (about 9 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Wizard is a 9-year-old German Shepherd with “a little magic up his sleeve.” His special talents include:

Making friends wherever he goes

Turning walks into relaxed “sniffaris”

Turning any cozy spot into the perfect nap zone

He’s an easygoing gentleman who loves people, enjoys ear scratches, and is happy to hop in the car for a ride or a small adventure. Wizard sounds just as content exploring by your side as he is curling up at your feet.

👉 Meet Wizard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pasadena, CA, please consider visiting Pasadena Humane or calling (626) 792-7151 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.